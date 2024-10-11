Alleged Terrorist Arrested Monday Worked for CIA Afghanistan

On Monday, an Afghan man was arrested on charges of planning a terrorist attack on Election Day. Oddly, he worked as a security guard for the CIA in Afghanistan. That is bad optics for our intel agencies. This information was given to NBC News by two anonymous sources who “have knowledge of the matter.”

Nasir Tawhedi, 27, was arrested in Oklahoma for the alleged plot. He was allegedly going to use a rifle on behalf of ISIS. NBC News called the weapon an “assault rifle,” but there really is no such thing. It’s a rifle.

Also, oddly, a senior administration official was told by counterterrorism officials that Tawhedi became radicalized in the US in the three years he’s been here. That’s interesting. In other words, they didn’t let a terrorist into the country.

The CIA declined to comment. For several years now, they leak instead of going on the record.

Tawhedi came to the United States in September 2021, shortly after the US surrendered Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

According to the official, “Every Afghan resettled in the US undergoes a rigorous screening and vetting process no matter which agency they worked with. That process includes checking against a full range of US records and holdings. “

He was admitted to the United States on a humanitarian parole. They said he was also vetted while living in Oklahoma City when he applied for a special immigrant visa. He was approved but never followed through on the visa.

Did anyone check his social media connections, phone communications, or purchases? It wasn’t mentioned in the article.