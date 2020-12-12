Allen West floats the idea of secession after SCOTUS decision

Allen West, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, suggested that “law-abiding states” should “form a Union” after the Supreme Court rejected the state’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The court’s decision was made on Friday evening after the lawsuit was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, President Trump, 16 Attorneys General, and 126 members of Congress.

The lawsuit questioned the changing of election rules without following the Constitution. The suit sought to throw out the votes of four states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — based on fraud.

The Supreme Court ruled that Texas did not have standing.

Allen West released a statement on the court’s decision:

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, have decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

This should get him in a lot of trouble, but many Americans agree with him as they face the possibility of the country turning socialist.