Allen West floats the idea of secession after SCOTUS decision

Allen West, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, suggested that “law-abiding states” should “form a Union” after the Supreme Court rejected the state’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.
The court’s decision was made on Friday evening after the lawsuit was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, President Trump, 16 Attorneys General, and 126 members of Congress.
The lawsuit questioned the changing of election rules without following the Constitution. The suit sought to throw out the votes of four states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — based on fraud.
The Supreme Court ruled that Texas did not have standing.
Allen West released a statement on the court’s decision:
“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, have decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”
This should get him in a lot of trouble, but many Americans agree with him as they face the possibility of the country turning socialist.
One thing is for certain, SCOTUS does Not like “novel”. Most every case is decided on very narrow Constitutional points. They do not want to deter from that. There have been many occasions where SCOTUS could have strayed from such stringent thinking. Maybe it requires to much “additional” thought. Some have suggested, rightly, that SCOTUS needs to end these bloated decisions that are near book length so they can adjudicated more cases, than the select few they now do.
This can not get him in Trouble. Texas has a legal right to session by law. It is unlike other states.
It’s becoming apparent the treason runs deep.
Since the only remedy from crimes against this
Republic MUST be separation…let it be written…
let it be so.
Honest, God fearing People cannot, and should
not, subject themselves to the poison which the
communists heave upon us.
All of which MUST be repelled, at all costs, in
order to preserve that which God has blessed us
with. A Republic, where FREEDOM rules.
If said Republic bears elements which no longer aligns
with the founding documents, then those elements
MUST be torn asunder from the main body in order
to preserve that which we hold dear.
“Communism needs democracy like the human body needs oxygen.”
–-Leon Trotsky
Democracy is the road to socialism.
— Karl Marx
“A democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where 51% of the people may take away the rights of the other 49%.”
Thomas Jefferson