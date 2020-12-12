Rudy: It’s not over, we can’t let them roll over this or it will get worse

Rudy Giuliani said it’s not over in response to a question about the Texas SCOTUS case. SCOTUS did not reject the case on its merits which means they have the option to go to district courts where they do have standing. They will start filing cases immediately.
America’s mayor said he doesn’t understand Justices Alito and Thomas’s statement that they would hear the case but do nothing about it.
The facts need to be heard, and this kind of voter fraud has to be nipped in the bud, or it will worsen. The only person who has the courage to stand up to it is Donald Trump.
Watch:
Way things are shaping up it would appear that the Republic IS toast barring an outright civil war…
Emmanuel Trumpstein is all about buying us time. Many are prepared now but many fence sitters and distraction appetite lovers are in a cloud of delusion even at this late date.
We will need all the help we can get for what is coming.
Remember no matter what abominations manboons is up to God and Lady Nature will proceed in spite of any efforts to spite or remove them.
Lawfare like your freedom depends on it Rudy because it does.
“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won. There have been tyrants and murderers and for a time they seem invincible but in the end, they always fall — think of it, ALWAYS.” ~~Mahatma Gandhi