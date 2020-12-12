Rudy: It’s not over, we can’t let them roll over this or it will get worse

Rudy Giuliani said it’s not over in response to a question about the Texas SCOTUS case. SCOTUS did not reject the case on its merits which means they have the option to go to district courts where they do have standing. They will start filing cases immediately.

America’s mayor said he doesn’t understand Justices Alito and Thomas’s statement that they would hear the case but do nothing about it.

The facts need to be heard, and this kind of voter fraud has to be nipped in the bud, or it will worsen. The only person who has the courage to stand up to it is Donald Trump.

Watch: