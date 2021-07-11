Almost 60% of Americans say media is ‘the enemy of the people’



















Voters overwhelmingly believe “fake news” is a problem, and a majority agree with former President Donald Trump that the media have become “the enemy of the people.”

It wasn’t so long ago that Donald Trump was roundly condemned for saying that, but he actually brought the very real problem to the attention of the nation.

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 58% of Likely U.S. Voters at least somewhat agree that the media are “truly the enemy of the people,” including 34% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-six percent (36%) don’t agree, including 23% who Strongly Disagree. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Sadly, 42% of Americans don’t get it yet or are just afraid to say it.

It broke down mostly along party lines but not completely. It’s also not surprising since Democrats are fed what they want to hear 24/7.

Responses to additional questions in this same poll (of 1,000 likely voters taken between July 7-8) are more devastating for the fake media.

“Do you trust the political news you are getting?” Only 37 percent said yes, while a plurality of 43 percent said no. Only 20 percent were not sure.

When that same question is broken down by party, only 26 percent of Republicans said they trust the news media, while 58 percent said no.

Surprisingly, only 56 percent of Democrats said yes. It’s a weak majority for Democrats given the fact that the media is only on their side.

