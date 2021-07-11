Black families rally with police in Oakland, white privileged radicals counter



















Oakland, California is known for its crime. It’s lawless and almost all of the crime is black on black. No one talks about that. A faith-based group of nearly 200 black families rallied with police to call for an end to gun [gang] violence. They want more police.

Calling it gun violence is a distraction and doesn’t address the core problem — gangs and poor enforcement, which is the fault of the politicians.

White privileged ACABs [all cops are bastards] showed looking like their insane selves. They jeered the families, some of whom lost loved ones recently. ACABs are almost always Antifa. This communist-anarchist group thinks the police are domestic terrorists.

There was a verbal confrontation at one point between the white privileged ACABs and the black actual victims of crime. The black families blasted the kooks.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has been trying to find ways to deal with the crisis and is enlisting public support in this far-left city as the council moves further and further away from law and order. He can be heard in the last clip.

Surreal moment in Oakland. About 200 mostly black families rally with police to call for an end to the epidemic of gun violence. Mothers at the stage mourning recently murdered children. In the back, less than a dozen mostly white antifa protesters assembled to jeer them. pic.twitter.com/uuE9Sohhkm — Lee Fang (@lhfang) July 10, 2021

Dramatic confrontation before I got there. A lot of the anti-violence activists from East Oakland said they were disappointed in the white anti-police antifa protesters, said they seemed close minded and disconnected from the actual violence in the city. https://t.co/UEByf9WH5E — Lee Fang (@lhfang) July 10, 2021

Oakland Police Chief Armstrong:

WATCH THIS: Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong speaks after the city council voted cut millions away from his department’s budget amid crime surge. pic.twitter.com/2y4R78CU5Y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2021

