Almost 70 Countries Contacted President Trump to Negotiate Tariffs

Bessent told host Larry Kudlow that Trump is “better than anyone at giving himself maximum leverage, so what he has done is we outlined the tariffs on April 2 and then gave countries several days to think about it.”

“As I advised on many shows on April 2, I suggested that the foreign officials keep your cool, that you do not escalate and come to us with your offers on how you’re going to drop tariffs, how you’re going to drop non-tariff barriers, how you’re going to stop your currency manipulation, how you’re going to stop the subsidized financing, and at a point, President Trump will be ready to negotiate,” he explained.

Bessent told Kudlow that “50, 60, maybe almost 70 countries” have gotten in contact with the Trump administration looking to negotiate.

Almost 70 countries have now approached us wanting to help rebalance global trade. On behalf of @POTUS, I'm glad to join @USTradeRep to open talks with Japan as we work to enact the President’s vision for a new Golden Age of Global Trade.pic.twitter.com/PGUGjh7JkH — Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 7, 2025

