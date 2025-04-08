President Trump Is In Direct Talks with Iran

President Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in the Oval Office today and later sat for a press conference. He announced direct talks with Iran.

“I had a great discussion on Iran and trade with Netanyahu,” Mr. Trump said. “We have found some solutions to some issues. We will continue to work on them.

“We are friends of Israel. I am the best president Israel has ever had. It is a great honor for me to welcome you to the White House.

“We will begin direct talks with Iran on Saturday. If there is no agreement, we will have to do what is necessary.”

Netanyahu said, “We talked about the hostages and the war in Gaza. We want to get all the hostages out of Gaza. We talked about tariffs. We will eliminate the trade deficit with the United States quickly. We talked about additional countries that would accept Gazans who wanted to leave.”

“Of course, we talked about Iran. It will not have nuclear weapons. It could be diplomatic, but in any case, it will not have them.”

President Trump said, “I think if the talks aren’t successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger. And I hate to say it—great danger—because they can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

