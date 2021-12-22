Almost No One Likes Brandon Anymore–Look at the Latest Poll

















According to an NPR-Marist poll, comrade Biden has lost the Independents. They are a key voting bloc and usually decide the election. As Steve Bannon said, Biden’s presidency is essentially over.

The December 13 poll found a whopping 66% of Independent voters disapproving of our Bolshevik President. His approval rating was 41% thanks to Democrats who won’t give up the ghost.

Another 55% disapprove of Brandon.

A total of 16% of Independents view him with “disapproval,” but a massive 50% “strongly disapprove” of him.

A teeny, itty bitty 9% “strongly approve” of him.

Only 42% of Democrats, who are his last holdouts, “strongly approve” of him.

Keep doing what you’re doing Brandon. You’re destroying the communist Democrats.

Hispanics are becoming the new swing vote.

Hispanic support for Biden craters – now far below his white approval numbers, per NPR poll. pic.twitter.com/OEjvcLCG6Z — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 21, 2021

NEW: NPR/Marist college President Biden Approval

Approve 41%

Disapprove 55%*

Net: -14 in a D+6 Poll *This is the highest negative rating for Biden since taking office Independents

Approve 29%

Disapprove 66%

Net: -37 12/12-12/13 | 1400 Adultshttps://t.co/5UduoxO77S — InteractivePolls (@PollsandOdds) December 20, 2021

