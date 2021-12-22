Biden Invents the Concept of Patriotic Vaccination

















People really have to stop falling for this insanity.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the expansion of his ‘winter plans’ to fight Covid. So far, nothing he has done has worked at all. One of his idiotic ideas is to spend millions on free at-home COV test kits.

“We posted his list of useless ideas earlier. He will support hospitals, spend a lot of money, and wants more Americans vaccinated. This is as we hear Omicron accounts for 73% of the new COV cases. Additionally, some scientists say Omicron doesn’t respond to the vaccines.

In any case, Omicron is mild so far and no one in the US has died from Omicron. It could even spell the end of the pandemic.

You won’t hear that from Comrade Biden.

“All these people who have not been vaccinated: you have an obligation to yourselves, to your families, and quite frankly … and I know I’ll get criticized for this—to your country,” said Biden.

“Get vaccinated. It’s free. It’s convenient. I promise you, it saves lives,” he stressed.

“I honest-to-God believe it’s your patriotic duty,” Biden continued.

Biden also blamed cable TV and social media for people who don’t want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as if we can’t make up our own minds.

Is anyone falling for this, anyone?

Now he’s inventing a new kind of patriotism that requires Americans to put drugs in their bodies upon government orders allegedly for the collective good. He’s turning communism into patriotism. How stupid do these people think we are?

Biden blames cable TV and social media for why people don't want to get vaccinated: "I call on the purveyors of these lies and misinformation to stop it! Stop it now." pic.twitter.com/NowX7PKJ2b — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 21, 2021

