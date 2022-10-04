AMA Calls for Prosecution of Reporters of Radical Gender Surgeries for Kids

The American Medical Association (AMA) asked the Biden Department of Justice and Big Tech in writing to censor, deplatform, investigate, and prosecute journalists who question the orthodoxy of radical gender surgeries for minors, arguing that public criticism is “disinformation.”

This has to be taken very seriously. We know what happened when the National Board of Education Association asked the DoJ to investigate so-called domestic terrorist parents who didn’t like boys and men in female bathrooms or locker rooms, objected to masks, or rejected the unAmerican CRT and 1619 Project.

The DoJ did investigate them, and if they weren’t exposed, they likely would have gone further.

The paragraph in the letter that needs to be pointed out:

“These coordinated attacks threaten federally protected rights to health care for patients and their families. The attacks are rooted in an intentional campaign of disinformation, where a few high-profile users on social media share false and misleading information targeting individual physicians and hospitals, resulting in a rapid escalation of threats, harassment, and disruption of care across multiple jurisdictions. Our organizations have called on technology companies to do more to prevent this practice on digital platforms, and we now urge your office to take swift action to investigate and prosecute all organizations, individuals, and entities responsible.”

The hospitals using puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries on children are getting bomb threats because journalists and bloggers have called attention to the horror. People who call in bomb threats should be prosecuted, not the people who expose corrupt medical professionals.

The gender-affirming irreversible mutilations are not a one-time thing. The children need additional surgeries and risky drugs for life. They can also have significant physical complications.

The hospitals and doctors who perform gender-affirming care make a great deal of money from it. In some cases, it supports the facility.

Some in our health community and administration are very dangerous.

Christopher Rufo, who will become a prime target, responded in a series of six tweets on Twitter:

The American Medical Association [a left-wing organization] is asking Big Tech and the Department of Justice to censor, de-platform, investigate, and prosecute journalists who question the orthodoxy of radical gender surgeries for minors, arguing that public criticism is “disinformation.”

This is now the Left’s playbook: last year, the National School Board Association, Department of Justice, and F.B.I. worked together to label parents who opposed critical race theory “domestic terrorists.” They want to stifle dissent, suppress speech, and criminalize opposition.

We need to ask our local fascism expert @jasonintrator to let us know if a collaboration between the state security services and the largest corporations to silence political opposition is “fascism”—or if that’s moot because the current president isn’t orange-colored.

The morality of this situation is blindingly clear: • Threatening hospitals is wrong. • Censoring journalists is wrong. • Criminalizing political opposition is wrong. • Surgically removing a child’s genitalia is wrong.

If “gender-affirming care” is so good, the activists and doctors who promote it—and profit from it—should defend their practices in the realm public opinion. In a democracy, everyone gets to weigh in on important issues, not just regime-approved apparatchiks.

Children’s hospitals: “We give children puberty blockers, hormones, and gender surgeries.” Conservatives: “They give children puberty blockers, hormones, and gender surgeries.” The regime: “That’s harmful disinformation and should be censored, criminalized, and suppressed.”

It’s not just hospitals and doctors. We have drag queens sexualizing and confusing children.

At a recent “all ages” drag show in a bar, the drag queen purchased dresses for a young boy so he can cross-dress. pic.twitter.com/wiLb7x45Co — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2022

