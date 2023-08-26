Amazing Moments Happen Every Day

By
M Dowling
-
0
21

I thank God for all my amazing moments. Maybe you don’t. It’s good to be just thankful.

The sweetest moments in life.

Beauty of Nature.

Art and the amazing people who create it.

Those moments you win.

And don’t.

The people who excel.

And freedom. Remember all those who died for it. Remember.

Remember!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments