We Can Only Change Course If We Unite America

Identity politics, fake inclusiveness, diversity are tearing this country apart. The only way to save it is to reject the false religion of the hardcore leftists and unite.

The tide could be turning, but one thing is certain, no American should be forgotten. We are all one.

Donald Trump remembered the poor and suffering in one of his darkest hours. He made the effort to ride through the areas where so many have little hope of getting out of poverty. Stop bringing in people from around the world, and help these people. Rehab the gangs, for starters, or imprison them.

Donald Trump driving through the urban, poor neighborhoods of Atlanta after his arrest & mugshot. What happens next will shock you. Trump gives people hope. Libs want this video deleted. The media want it censored. You know what to do… 👊🏼 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AcEkYykC1s — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2023

The two clips in the rumble are via Midnight Rider

This fellow is funny.

Democrats F***ed Around They’re about to find out… pic.twitter.com/LLqP8Q7jaM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2023

Atlanta native who did HARD TIME in Fulton County jail drops BLACK PILL on Dems: “Lower income blacks — who are most victimized by leftism — The HOOD is waking up. They are CHEERING Trump. The Democrat Party is Crumbling right before our eyes.” pic.twitter.com/wRv0WRXPxV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2023

Hood for Trump

Best Songs 🎵 are out https://t.co/HztQONECWx — GeneSmarts2 (@GeneSmarts2) August 25, 2023

