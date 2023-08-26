EU President Says She Will Bring EU Values to the Digital World

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the communist EU Commission and a dishonest politician, said she is bringing European [authoritarian] values to the digital world. The EU leadership are Digital Nazis and must be defeated.

The European and American people must fight these authoritarians.

RESIST!

THE EU DEMANDS WE DO AS THEY SAY TO CONTINUE POSTING IN THE EU

In January, the EU commissioner threatened Elon Musk to abide by the EU’s digital nazism or be punished. The UN regulator and the EU Commissioner for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, was attending the World Economic Forum at the time.

“We have the rules which must be complied with, and otherwise, there will be sanctions. I think that the confidence has been weakened, and I had quite a high level of confidence when it comes to Twitter. I have to say that we worked with knowledgeable people, with layers, with sociologists, who understood that they have to behave in some decent way. Not to cause really big harm to society. ..”

Words cannot capture my anger and disgust at this one woman who thinks she can tell the world what to do. Americans must once again lead with the flag of freedom waving high above our heads, holding the lantern so we can see the truth, and using the semantic weaponry necessary to destroy their house of cards.

This Jourova creature of censorship cited 19 platforms that must abide by her rules. They will do it to participate in the EU non-free speech sector. They must do it or take their platforms out of the EU. Most are American.

CANADA TOO

Canada recently passed an act forcing media companies to pay off and collude with big media companies. It shuts down free speech. Canada said America will have the same law soon. Indeed, Democrats do have a nearly identical law sitting on a shelf. They’re probably waiting for a complete takeover of power to implement it.

Elon Musk recently said his platform X, formerly Twitter, is “to be the platform of the people, to restore power to the people, to those [who] want to know the truth.” So, we’re trusting him and counting on him. Other sites like Gab, Truth Social, Clout Hub, MeWe, GETTR, Telegram, Locals, and Substack appear to be doing the same thing. Ursula will lose.

Our goal is to be the platform of the people, to restore power to the people, to those want to know the truth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2023

