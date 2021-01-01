Amazing rescue of small businesses by Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports is helping small businesses suffering under the crushing lockdowns, He’s doing a great job of getting the money directly to the businesses, something the government hasn’t been able to do.

Watch:

Last week we started a movement. Tomorrow is the last day of 2020. Let’s end the worst year of our lifetime with a bang. Please watch, share and donate. Every dollar matters. #barstoolfund https://t.co/Y342m2dYG1 pic.twitter.com/JzLH9kRiz0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2020

The Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, has joined the fund: