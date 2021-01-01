Twitter refuses to label Jon Ossoff’s vicious lie about Kelly Loeffler

The media is fully corrupt, and they expect us to get used to it, forgetting they’re liars distorting reality.

War is Peace Freedom is Slavery Ignorance is Strength — George Orwell, 1984

Today, CBS News has an article praising Joe Biden’s successes and blaming Donald Trump for the slow-walking of injections by blue-state officials. They will not give President Trump credit for the amazing speed at which this vaccine was developed. On the other hand, Joe, the hack who has sold us out to China, is praised.

Indeed, we must also believe a candidate in bed with China, namely Jon Ossoff, is the man who will save Georgia. The media is also actively pushing Raphael Warnock ahead despite his hatred for this country.

Their propaganda goes without labels on Twitter, and everything the President writes is labeled as questionable or fake.

Take the Ossoff lie about Kelly Loeffler. Kelly Loeffler does not campaign with klansmen, but Ossoff claimed she did:

FOX News walked up rolling live, and I appreciated the free air time! Also, Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman. pic.twitter.com/ZlmO0xoFvr — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 31, 2020

A klansman apparently showed up at one of her events and had his photo taken. The Daily Caller reports that Kelly Loeffler had no idea who he was. She “would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for,” Loeffler’s campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson previously told the AJC regarding the photograph.

“It’s not surprising coming from a pathological liar like Jon Ossoff whose parents still pay his rent,” Lawson said.

As far as Loeffler knew, he was just some random guy in a photograph.

The Daily Caller asked Twitter what they were going to do about the lie.

Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy told the DCNF that the tweet does not fit under any of Twitter’s three policies for misleading information: “synthetic and manipulated media, COVID-19, and Civic Integrity.”

They truly are disgusting and dishonest.

Kennedy said he did not even have Twitter teams review the Ossoff tweet since they’re busy, and “making a claim about someone happens in political speech all the time.”

“Making a claim about someone and their character wouldn’t fall under any of those policies,” Kennedy said.

It’s a blatant lie by Ossoff to swing an election, and they are just fine with it.

Kennedy is giving us all the middle finger.