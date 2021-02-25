Amazon, Google, Twitter, Netflix ‘facilitate child sexual exploitation’









An advocacy group puts Amazon, Netflix, Google, Discord, Reddit, and Twitter on a list of facilitators of child sexual exploitation. They are members of the “dirty dozen” according to the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.

They are all big censors, but not of child sexual exploitation, a repugnant sin and crime against humanity.

In fairness, they are likely too busy shutting down traditional Americans and religious groups to worry about child sexual exploitation.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) named Amazon, Twitter, and Netflix among the 12 companies on its “Dirty Dozen List” released Tuesday that the group says facilitate or profit from sexual abuse and exploitation.

The list began in 2013 attempting to hold mainstream entities accountable. Lina Nealon, director of corporate and strategic initiatives at NCOSE, told the Daily Caller. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans have depended on e-commerce and social media, which Nealon says made the Dirty Dozen List especially necessary for trying to spark change since children, and the predators seeking to harm them, are spending more time online.

“We’re looking to call out mainstream entities, corporations, and brands that you and I know and you and I use,” Nealon told The Daily Caller “We’re not talking about PornHub, although we’re tackling them too.”

Instead of shutting down a former president and anyone who mentions alternatives to corrupt Dr. Fauci, why don’t these companies shut this down?

Will Apple delete these sites? Can Amazon delete itself?

Here’s one example for Amazon:

Amazon, the world’s titan of e-commerce, logistics, data storage, and media, also peddles endless amounts of sexual exploitation. As a social media platform, Amazon’s Twitch is rife with sexual harassment, predatory grooming, and child sexual abuse. As an online retailer, Amazon is in the business of selling incest-themed porn, sex dolls, photography books with eroticized child nudity, pornographic magazines, and more. As a media creator, Amazon Prime Video inserts unnecessary, gratuitous nudity and simulated sex scenes into many of its original programming, while providing faulty parental controls. Amazon S3 and Amazon Web Services are also host to thousands of hardcore violent pornography and prostitution websites.

Request Amazon put people over profits by taking action below!

Amazon.com is promoting material that sexualizes children and normalizes the dehumanization and sexual commodification of women.

Here’s another for Twitter:

Twitter has allowed rampant accounts and posts that function as advertisements for commercial sex, pornography, and even the trading of child sexual abuse materials (i.e. child pornography).

Twitter has also failed to prioritize the safety of sex trafficking and child abuse survivors who are exploited on the app. Twitter must be held legally accountable, and it must introduce robust and proactive efforts to remove exploitation.

These companies always boast of their ‘values,’ well, here are their values, and they fall short.

Read more at The Dirty Dozen.

Related