Cali to punish stores who have boys and girls departments









A new California bill would punish stores that have separate boys and girls toy and clothing departments. They are talking about a $1,000 fine with over 500 employees — for now.

Assembly Members Evan Low (D–Cupertino) and Cristina Garcia (D–Los Angeles) introduced a bill that would require retailers to offer their toys and childcare products in a gender-neutral format.

Assembly Members Evan Low (D–Cupertino) and Cristina Garcia (D–Los Angeles) introduced a bill that would require retailers to offer their toys and childcare products in a gender-neutral format.

Brick-and-mortar shops would have to display the majority of their products and clothing aimed at children in one undivided, unisex area on the sales floor.

They’d also be barred from putting up signage that would indicate whether a product was intended for a boy or girl.

California-based retailers that sell children’s products online would also have to have a page on their website that offers these products in a general neutral fashion.

When Low introduced it last year, he said he wanted a more “inclusive” shopping experience for shoppers.

Unfortunately, it eliminates the idea that girls and boys are recognized genders with distinct qualities.

Brad Dacus, president of the Pacific Justice Institute-Center for Public Policy, countered:

California is killing freedom, innovation, and common sense with its endless bans, fines, and mandates. Compassion for our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors does not require us to embrace absurdities on gender. No child should be bullied or stigmatized, and neither should the State bully retailers into making it harder for moms and dads to find boys and girls’ clothing and toys. It’s time for voters to demand more accountability of their elected officials.

This is the result of the LGBTQ mafia demanding more rights for themselves than anyone else, even though they are in a small minority. They want more LGBTQs and that is what this is all about.

Stores have already moved away from gendered clothes and toys. They’re cowards. There is no need for this. It doesn’t affect LGBTQ rights at all to have gendered anything. There are two genders — male and female, that’s it biologically. The flat earthers want you to believe otherwise.

