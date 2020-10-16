Amazon won’t let Americans see movie by a scholar on race relations

‘We speak the truth… we make no assumptions, no conspiracy, we don’t do any of that,’ director Eli Steele says

Amazon canceled Shelby Steele’s documentary, “What Killed Michael Brown?” It’s written and narrated by Shelby Steele, the prominent African-American scholar at the Hoover Institution, and directed by his filmmaker son, Eli Steele. Its subject—race relations.

“What Killed Michael Brown?” doesn’t fit the dominant narrative of white police officers killing young black men because of systemic racism. As a result, says the younger Mr. Steele, Amazon rejected it for its streaming service. “We were canceled, plain and simple.”

In an email, Amazon informed the Steeles that their film is “not eligible for publishing” because it “doesn’t meet Prime Video’s content quality expectations.” Amazon went on to say it “will not be accepting resubmission of this title and this decision may not be appealed.”

We speak the truth

“Never once did it occur to me that the film would be rejected for content,” Steele told Fox News. “It was shocking to me… if you watch the film, you hear voices from all over.”

He said Amazon allows other Brown-related films that are the “appropriate narrative,” compared to the one his father penned.

“Our side is not the politically correct narrative,” he said. “We speak the truth… we make no assumptions, no conspiracy, we don’t do any of that. It’s an intellectual film, it’s not a conspiracy film or anything that would warrant being blocked.”

Shelby Steele is a Hoover fellow and a scholar on race relations.

If a story doesn’t fit the narrative, the Stalinists who now rule over us won’t allow us to see it. It’s an honest look at race relations, informative, and by a scholar.

Watch the trailer: