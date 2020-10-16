FBI told computer repairman who allegedly had Hunter’s laptop to keep quiet

The computer repairman, who tuned over a laptop he thinks was Hunter Biden’s to the FBI, they told him to say nothing about it.

John Paul Mac Isaac owns a Delaware Mac computer repair store and he said he came into possession of the computer when a man who might have been Hunter Biden left it with him in 2019 for repair. After he repaired it, he tried to get in touch with him when he didn’t come to pick him up but to no avail. Under Delaware law, he has the right to possess the computer.

He notified the FBI of the computer and they eventually seized it but not before he made a copy of the hard drive.

“They told me that nothing ever happens to people who don’t talk, the FBI, and that made me scared because that’s not something I would expect the highest branch of,” said Isaac. “Don’t, don’t — It was more along the lines of, in our experiences when stuff like this happens nothing ever bad happens to people that keep quiet,” he added.

A reporter asked him if he believed the FBI was conducting a “coverup” over the laptop and the subpoena, and he seemed to respond in the affirmative. “Yeah, that’s how I feel about it kind of. Well, s***. No comment–It’s too late.”

They’re probably Democrats. Does this mean our FBI is infiltrated with bozos?

Listen to Isaac’s full conversation with the press on Wednesday: