America Bar Association Wants Their USAID Back

The American Bar Association supports the rule of law and published a blistering attack on the cutting of USAID. They forgot to note that they receive tens of millions of dollars from USAID. Why??? Do we even need a left-wing ABA?

You can’t make this up. They have the gall to fight to continue their corruption, and influence peddling.

And Where Do They Send the Money?

As journalist Lindsay Penney writes on X, the American Bar Association receives millions of dollars from USAID and sends it to foreign countries, often those who hate us. Naturally, Ukraine gets money from too. Many of the USAID benefactors give to Ukraine.

Lindsay Penney also writes that the AMERICAN Bar Association sends our money to LGBTQ+++ in Macedonia.

They Make Out Like Bandits, Which Is What They Are

The ABA received $1.9 million in September 2024, right before the election. That’s not suspicious at all!

ABA receives about $121 million in grants and contributions per year, of which about $55 million is paid to its employees, and $19 million is sub-awarded to sub-grantees.

USAID (taxpayers) pay 98.9% of the American Bar Association Fund for Justice & Education plus all the USAID money they get from other USAID NGOs to pay for attorney’s continuing education to “expand their legal education” And…“diversity initiatives working to shape the face of the legal profession to continuing legal education courses keeping lawyers informed of the latest legal developments.”

The rest of it is funded by “The private organizations include the left-leaning Open Society Foundations endowed by liberal billionaire investor George Soros, the Ford Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, the Vera Institute of Justice, the Proteus Action League, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.”

Reddit is calling for disbarments, including of JD Vance. Maybe the ABA should disbar themselves.

Where the Money Goes

These are anti-American leftist organizations.

Here is some of what they screamed out on the pages of their website:

The ABA supports the rule of law

It has been three weeks since Inauguration Day. Most Americans recognize that newly elected leaders bring change. That is expected. But most Americans also expect that changes will take place in accordance with the rule of law and in an orderly manner that respects the lives of affected individuals and the work they have been asked to perform.

Instead, we see wide-scale affronts to the rule of law itself, such as attacks on constitutionally protected birthright citizenship, the dismantling of USAID and the attempts to criminalize those who support lawful programs to eliminate bias and enhance diversity.

We have seen attempts at wholesale dismantling of departments and entities created by Congress without seeking the required congressional approval to change the law. There are efforts to dismiss employees with little regard for the law and protections they merit, and social media announcements that disparage and appear to be motivated by a desire to inflame without any stated factual basis. This is chaotic. It may appeal to a few. But it is wrong. And most Americans recognize it is wrong. It is also contrary to the rule of law.

The American Bar Association supports the rule of law. That means holding governments, including our own, accountable under law. We stand for a legal process that is orderly and fair; we have consistently urged the administrations of both parties to adhere to the rule of law. We stand in that familiar place again today. And we do not stand alone. Our courts stand for the rule of law as well.

As Erick Erickson writes, “The American Bar Association destroyed its remaining credibility to be treated as an honest entity when it acted like Joe Biden could tweet the Equal Rights Amendment into law. This is a partisan organization the media pretends is nonpartisan in order to attack Republicans.”

They are complete frauds. Let them collect dues to pay those lucrative salaries with all the money they make and they do make a lot.

