Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed

By
M Dowling
-
1
55

Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence. One Republican did not vote for her – Mitch McConnell. Does he even know what is going on?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz