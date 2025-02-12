American hostage Marc Fogel is free. He spoke emotionally at a White House reception in Washington, DC, and called President Trump his hero. Unlike Brittney Grimes, he said he loves his country.

Mr. Fogel’s 95-year-old mother had previously asked Donald Trump if he’d get her schoolteacher son out of the Russian prison. Trump promised he would.

The freed schoolteacher was struggling with how to thank everyone and was so grateful. For nearly four years, he was utterly forgotten.

