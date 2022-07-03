America-Hater Ilhan Omar Relentlessly Booed at a Somali Concert

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Minnesota, and her husband (not her brother-husband or the first husband she married twice] were relentlessly booed by the audience at a large concert at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday. The concert was hosted by Somalian rapper Soldaan Serdar. It was a Somali Independence Day performance.

The boos began as soon as the rapper called her up on the stage. The concertgoers kept yelling at her to “Go Home”. Others chanted, “Get Out, Get out”.

The video from LeftismforU went viral on Twitter. It appears that Omar was preparing to give the singer some kind of an award. But, every time she tried to say something to present the award, the boos became louder. Omar and everyone else on stage awkwardly laughed and tried to calm the audience down by waving their hands. That didn’t work.

LeftismforU wrote, “I don’t get what the hype about this is. All that happened was that some people did something,” referring to the congresswoman’s comments on 9/11.

Then we saw these tweets from the Somali community, explaining why they booed:

“You betrayed your roots”

“American Somalis getting their first W”

“We don’t fw sellouts” “

We don’t support her radical ideology”

“Ilhan Omar thought she was goin be showed love Somali community”

“Inshallah. You’re own people have no respect for you Nysa.”

“Somalis do not forget nor do they forgive”

Reportedly, the concert attendees realize how extreme her politics are and they don’t feel she represents them.

Omar is very offensive. On Memorial Day, she spent time at a radical MAS conference featuring talks by Islamists who have declared Western society to be “filth,” sanctioned sex slavery. They called on Muslims to hate homosexuals, and to support jihad in countries throughout the world.

BOOED AT THE CONCERT

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was booed last night by thousands of the Minneapolis Somali community last night at a Somalia Independence Day celebration concert. “Go home! Go home!” pic.twitter.com/40TPX4M4NA — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) July 3, 2022

Related