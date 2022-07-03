Adam Schiff Wants Donald Trump Prosecuted – Dangerous Not To

On Face the Nation Sunday, Adam Schiff, notorious for lying– he’s pathological, made it clear that he thinks it’s more dangerous to not prosecute Donald Trump. Did Schiff miss the part about Donald Trump telling rally goers to march “peacefully and patriotically” on Jan. 6?

So far, there is nothing coming out of the biased Jan. 6 panel that warrants criminal prosecution. There was a lot of gossip mongering exchanges without due process or counter representation.

It doesn’t mean Donald Trump won’t be prosecuted to keep him from running for President. Democrats got away with fake impeachments, they’ll get away with false prosecution.

Liz Cheney said the panel might send “multiple criminal referrals.” Without proof, she has repeatedly claimed “There’s evidence the former president engaged in multiple violations of the law”.

BRENNAN: I want to also ask you, the vice-chair of the committee, Liz Cheney, said not prosecuting former President Trump over the attack on the Capitol would be a much graver constitutional threat to the country than the political difficulties involved with bringing charges. She said this in an ABC interview. She also said there are possible criminal referrals, not just one, but multiple. Do you agree?

SCHIFF: I do. I do. You know, for four years, the Justice Department took the position that you can’t indict a sitting president. If the Department were now to take the position that you can’t investigate or indict a former president. Then, a president becomes above the law. That’s a very dangerous idea that the founders would have never subscribed to. Even more dangerous, I think in the case of Donald Trump. This- Donald Trump is someone who has shown when he’s not held accountable, he goes on to commit worse and worse abuses of power. So I agree with Judge Carter in California, I think there was evidence that the former President engaged in multiple violations of the law, and that should be investigated.

BRENNAN: But there will be a political calculus to this as well. This is an incredibly divided country right now. Millions of people voted for the former president and still believe, wrongly, that he won the election- prosecuting him, isn’t there a very high risk to that?

SCHIFF: You know, it’s certainly not a step to be taken lightly at all. At the same time, immunizing a former president who has engaged in wrongdoing, I would agree with our vice chair- I think is more dangerous than anything else, and the decision not to move forward to the investigation or not to move forward to the prosecution, because of someone’s political status or political influence or because they have a following. To me, that is a far more dangerous thing to our Constitution than following the evidence wherever it leads, including when it leads to a former president.

Prosecuting Donald Trump is very possibly in the cards just as two fraudulent impeachments were. He was impeached because some people hate him.

Watch:

For four years, the Justice Department took the position you can’t prosecute a sitting president. If they were to now take the position they can’t prosecute a former president, it would permanently endanger the rule of law. And be antithetical to what our Founders intended. pic.twitter.com/7VYuEmA6ZK — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 3, 2022

Related