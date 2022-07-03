“BS” Meter Goes Off on J6 Panel’s “Surprise” Witness Cassidy Hutchinson

The J6 panel and the Democrat media claim that Cassidy Hutchinson did such a stunning, credible job of testifying that the panel is going to expand its investigation. However, there is no sign that they are going to have the agents who want to debunk her limo story testify.

It just shows how corrupt all of these people involved are in general.

The latest on Cassidy Hutchinson, an exclusive by Daily Caller, makes them look even more ridiculous. It seems she asked for help from a conservative fund for J6 prisoners and called the J6 panel “BS”.

Hutchinson contacted Matt Schlapp of the Conservative Union:

Ms. Hutchinson approached @CPAC for help through our First Amendment Fund which has helped J6 political victims defend themselves. I am pleased we did not assist her performance today. Relaying WH hallway gossip as fact does not qualify as first person testimony. https://t.co/nfQbPshIju — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 29, 2022

These are the BS texts:

Hutchinson was caught in several lies during her testimony, or should I say “BS”:

She said Donald Trump wrestled with his agents in the Beast on J6 and he wasn’t in the Beast on J6. Also, the agents said it never happened.

Hutchinson said her boss Mark Meadows called Roger Stone on January 5th to find out what would play out the next day on January 6th. Stone said the only conversation he had with Meadows was in the break room in 2019.

Hutchinson claimed Pat Cipollone made some damning comments to her on J6 but he wasn’t in the Capitol on J6.

She told a story about Donald Trump throwing ketchup at a wall and flipped tablecloths with no witnesses. Trump denies it.

Cassidy Hutchinson said Mark Meadows spoke with General Flynn on January 5th. General Flynn has never had a phone conversation with Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson said General Flynn and Roger Stone participated by phone in a briefing in the war room in the Willard Hotel with Mark Meadows on January 5th. Stone and Flynn have not spoken with Meadows on the phone, ever.

Cassidy Hutchinson said Jeffrey Clark met with Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign at the White House. This is false. They’ve never met or communicated.

A White House lawyer, Eric Herschmann, said he wrote the note she claimed to have written.

She said Jeffrey Clark met with Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign at the White House. The only problem with that is they’ve never met or communicated.

This is pathetic. The J6 panel was very desperate when they picked her to testify.

