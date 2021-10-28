America Last in Foreign Affairs as America’s Global Position Crumbles

















A “complex, coordinated and deliberate attack,” was how John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, on Monday described a recent drone assault on a U.S. military outpost in Syria that helps train local allies to fight ISIS. It was carried out with as many as five Iranian drones, launched by Iranian proxies, and conducted with Iran’s aid and blessing, writes Bret Stephens in a NY Times op-ed.

The Times is waiting in vain for a US response. The article by obnoxious Bret Stephens, a traitor to conservatives and a neo-con, is accurate. The title of the piece is America’s Crumbling Global Position.

Biden’s Regime wants Iran back to the negotiating table so they can sell us out more. it just shows how weak we are.

Stephens writes:

Also on Monday, The Times’s David Sanger reported that a Russian intelligence agency, the S.V.R., is once again engaged in a campaign “to pierce thousands of U.S. government, corporate and think-tank computer networks,” according to Microsoft cybersecurity experts. This comes just a few months after President Biden personally warned Vladimir Putin against renewing such attacks — while also going easy on the penalties the U.S. imposed for previous intrusions.

Around the same time, Biden announced that “now is the time to de-escalate.” It would seem his Russian counterpart doesn’t agree.

Of course, they don’t, Bret! Biden is a fool managed by a cabal of Obama-Hillary-Soros Marxists and dopey young Marxist hipsters wandering in and out of the Oval Office. The lying propagandist Jen Psaki has it all covered along with the media that ignores or lies.

The article continues:

Then there is the sharp and worrying uptick of Chinese military flights approaching Taiwan’s airspace. The idea that Beijing may seek to seize the island democracy by force has moved, in a matter of weeks, from a remote prospect to a distinct possibility.

Biden has claimed repeatedly that the United States has a treaty obligation to come to Taiwan’s defense in the event of an attack, most recently at his CNN town hall last week. Subsequent clarifications from the White House have acknowledged that the United States is obligated by the Taiwan Relations Act only to provide sufficiently for Taiwan’s self-defense, without an explicit guarantee of U.S. military intervention.

Why would the CCP stop now?

Stephens laughably says:

The roots of this decline stretch back for years, and the blame to go around is nearly endless. But Biden was elected on a promise of wisdom, experience, and competence. Can anyone seriously say that we’ve gotten that?

How could anyone think that is what they were voting for after listening to the fool for 3 minutes or looking at his record of forty-plus years as an influence peddler, racist, and partisan hack? When I was a really left-wing Democrat, I couldn’t stand the corrupt and dumb Joe.

Of course, he mentioned the disaster that is Afghanistan.

Afghanistan? “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a[n] embassy,” the president said in July, barely a month before the world saw thousands of Afghans begging to be airlifted from a country surrendering to fanatics.

The White House is now lying and pretending there are no Americans left behind.

Stephens said the presidency has failed and he wants Bob Gates back. Uh, no, he’s better than the losers we have, but, no thanks.

Bret doesn’t get it — IT’S AMERICA LAST, STUPID!

Watch General Tata for the truth:



