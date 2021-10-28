Even Dems See a Failed Presidency & an Awful Replacement in the Wings

















Oh no, Americans don’t really like the Democrat’s future President, Kamala Harris, who was a 0%er in the primaries. Even with her new propaganda team remaking her, she’s god-awful.

The LA Times noticed too. They’ve been tracking her unpopularity.

As of this week, 42% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris and 51% had an unfavorable opinion.

The LA Times reported:

Since taking office, Harris has been assigned one of the administration’s thorniest issues: stemming the influx of immigrants attempting to cross U.S. borders. Republicans have sought to make her the face of an issue that they believe could help them politically.

After taking on that role, Harris’ approval ratings began to decline, with unfavorable opinions surpassing favorable ones in June. Whether the decline is directly related to the immigration debate is uncertain, however, as the dip in her approval also corresponds to a small decline in President Biden’s job approval.

Even Democrats can detect a failed presidency. As Biden crashes and burns, Kamala is all they have to replace him — for now.

According to a Morning Consult/Politico poll, 16% of Democrats think that the results of the 2020 presidential election should be overturned.

For Democrats, that is amazing.

Overall, the October poll found that 35 percent of voters polled agreed that President Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the November election.

60 percent of Republicans surveyed indicated that the election results should definitely or probably be overturned, compared to a much smaller 30 percent that said that they should probably not or definitely not be overturned. 10 percent of respondents were undecided.

16 percent of Democrats and 27 percent of independents said that the election results should be overturned.

More than 94 percent of Democrats supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. According to Morning Consult/Politico, 83 percent of Democrats support Biden nearly one year after last year’s presidential election, a sharp decrease in support. At the same time, Biden’s sinking in the polls, reaching 36% in some. That doesn’t mean Democrats wouldn’t vote for the same team again.

Morning Consult Poll: 35% of registered voters think 2020 should be overturned 27% of Independents

60% of Republicans Even 16% of Democrats think 2020 should be overturned (really sounds like 81 million “votes”!) pic.twitter.com/OuE72kE2Fb — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 27, 2021

