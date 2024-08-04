American Psy Op: President Kamala Harris

Two weeks ago, our figurehead bumbler, Joe Biden, resigned, and Kamala was installed without a single vote and an extraordinary level of unpopularity behind her. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said, “Our party has met this unprecedented moment with a transparent, democratic, and orderly process to unite behind a nominee with a proven record, blah, blah, blah.” Kamala didn’t go through a primary and was picked by backroom bosses.

The biggest psy op yet from the US administration and her party is the newly rehabbed Kamala Harris. She’s an arrogant, phony, narcissistic blank slate who people dislike in large numbers. Yet, they are allegedly making her into a phenom, Kamala of Kamalot.

Here, she is talking about her build-back better program as inflation continues to hit the poor and middle class hardest:

Every time Fake Kamala has to answer a non-scripted question, she sounds like she’s trying to give a book report for a book they didn’t actually read. There’s a reason you haven’t heard from her much since she secured the nomination. pic.twitter.com/LiLXfSZnXE — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) July 30, 2024

Making her into a president after she slithered her way through every job will mean everyone has to be on board, especially the subservient media. She’s a big failure as Vice President, so why not install her as president?

Kamala is avoiding the press, and when she does speak, it’s from prepared notes, and no questions are allowed.

The polls are allegedly showing her soaring, and it’s not believable. However, it will back up her win when they cheat her way into the White House. Our only hope is for EVERYONE to come out and vote for Donald Trump.

Can you really see her going up against Xi or Vlad?

Reporter: Will you work with the GOP on the border issue?

Harris: (I’m still trying to figure out this response!) pic.twitter.com/YUfcThaOb9 — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) July 27, 2024

Kamala has continually risen past the level of her incompetence, and she’s still going. She’s being Peter Principled into the White House.

This faux excitement surrounding Kamala is the biggest psyop ever. Her own party rejected her outright 4 years ago and she’s failed at every initiative assigned her by the admin. Should be fun watching them try to keep this up as her flaws are revealed further in the coming… — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 31, 2024

The media is all in and pimping for her. That’s to make her win in November look plausible after they cheat.

They’re going to have to perform BIGGER PsyOp’s on the Public to make Americans believe Kamala Harris can win the 2024 Election… How far are they willing to go this time around when everything is at stake?https://t.co/oVwqdilX5A pic.twitter.com/hGerlIiiJr — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 26, 2024

The New York Times is looking to win some more awards.

Salty Goat has a good name for Obamala also:

Kama Kama Kama Kama Kama

Kameleon,

One day she’s black,

One day she’s In-di-an Nominee be sleazy cause she got there on her knees O-ba-ma Lackey Obama Lackey-y-y-y Now it’s in your head. Good luck getting it out pic.twitter.com/NrkLmQ6F92 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 2, 2024

Marxist President Kamala, in her own words:

OMG. This is the most brutal supercut of Kamala Harris on inflation and the economy. This should absolutely terrify anyone who listens to it. No wonder she is not allowed to do anymore press. pic.twitter.com/aA3Ka0nJZW — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) August 4, 2024