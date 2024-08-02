Kamala’s Terrible, Horrible, Awful Policies for the USA

Kamala doesn’t have good policies for America unless you like how San Francisco is doing. She is still a San Francisco radical in all her policies. The media is memory-holing her border, economy, and fossil fuel policies when she’s not denying policies she had five minutes ago. Get those policies out there, Republicans.

For example, besides being a border czar, Kamala was appointed AI czar. She was czar in name only. Obama did the work.

Kamala Harris wasn’t the AI czar, as Joe Biden told us. Barack Obama was. He planned the White House AI strategy without telling the public the truth until recently, in an NBC News article. The news outlet presented it most nonchalantly.

Former President Obama has quietly advised the White House on AI for five months. He didn’t just advise. Obama was fully engaged behind the scenes with tech companies and holding Zoom meetings with top West Wing aides. Kamala did nothing.

Republicans need to vet Kamala, not say she was a slut or a DEI hire. That just makes people angry and defensive. It’s time to go strictly with policy.

HER POLICIES ARE BAD FOR AMERICA

Harris is San Francisco. Do you want the nation to be San Francisco with drug addicts shooting up in the streets, shoplifting okayed up to a thousand dollars, and the nation a sanctuary for anyone who comes in illegally from anywhere around the world? Then you want Kamala!

Kamala will take in millions more! Massachusetts is going bankrupt supporting illegal migrants, and they are one of the richest states in the nation. Citizens are sent away so illegal foreigners can get help.

Do you love what Randi Weingarten is pushing for children? Are you all in on indoctrination from D.C.? Well, Harris loves Randi. She finds her to be “an incredible friend and adviser to the president and me.”

If you want parents on a leash, then you want Kamala.

Do you like the flailing economy and high inflation? Then vote for Kamala. Kamala will torch your finances. She is 100% behind wild spending for pie-in-the-sky ideology.

Get off the defensive, Republicans; talk about her policies, not her past love life, but rather her terrible, awful, horrible policies.