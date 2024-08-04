What’s This? IOC Prez Made a Big Mistake

After IOC President Thomas Bach insulted anyone who dared criticize the Olympic Committee’s decision to let two XY athletes compete against women in boxing, he had to issue a correction.

He originally said Khelif was not a DSD case (a person with chromosomes that do not match some genitalia). Then he had to issue a correction In other words, Khelif and possibly both are DSD, not female, but intersex.

Additionally, Bach is just following the woke playbook and doesn’t even know what he’s talking about.

Well this is a bit of a slip up isn’t it. So, morally bankrupt AND inept. @CocaCola are you sure you want to be supporting this? pic.twitter.com/rk08aMPIDs — Tracy Edwards (@TracyEdwardsMBE) August 3, 2024

President Bach suggested the IBA, which barred both Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting from participating in a 2023 women’s boxing tournament because they have XY chromosomes and other male characteristics, lacks “credibility.” On Saturday, Khelif defeated another female contestant, Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori, while Taiwan fighter Lin Yu-Ting won on Friday.

Soon, they will fight each other after they finish beating up the women.

After Carini lost, bowing out to “preserve” her life, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed the IOC for allowing the match to go forward.

“I have been trying to explain for years that some beliefs, taken to the extreme, risk impacting women’s rights. I think that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women’s competitions, not because they want to discriminate against anyone, but to protect the right of female athletes to be able to compete on equal terms,” Prime Minister Meloni said.