Americans are now pessimistic about the future

















ABC News reports that as President Joe Biden completed 100 days in office, the country was optimistic about the coming year, but no longer. Things have changed as we hit the six-month mark.

Americans’ optimism about the direction of the country has plummeted nearly 20 points, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. It’s underwater by ten points.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. Biden canceled all of Trump’s policies that brought about a booming economy.

We now have inflation, wild spending and taxation, chaos at the border, and a disastrous overseas policy.

A majority — 55% — of the public say they are pessimistic about the direction of the country.

Previously, 36% were pessimistic. We have the media to blame.

Americans were more optimistic than pessimistic by a 28-percentage point margin. Optimism is now underwater by 10 points.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, fewer than half — 45% — now report feeling optimistic about the way things are going, a significant drop from about two-thirds (64%) in the May poll.

It’s hard to believe people were optimistic since 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump didn’t seem optimistic.

The media has been lying and covering up for Joe Biden. He was hidden in his basement and everything Trump said was lied about to some degree.

Don’t underestimate the power of the dishonest media. In the clips below, Mark Levin discusses the media and Marxism.

THE PROPAGANDA MEDIA

Levin starts with the NY Times now pushing the 1619 Project which is destroying our Founding with lies.

He explained how diabolical the Times is. They supported the worst genocidal murderers in history.

One of their reporters, William Duranty protected the vile murderer Joseph Stalin. He wrote propaganda pieces as Stalin starved Ukrainian peasants. There were too many to shoot so Stalin starved them. There was cannibalism and people begging to get into the gulags to eat. Duranty pretended it was a bad harvest that killed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, and he won a Pulitzer Prize for that.

The Times promoted Hitler as well. One of their reporters was a Times mouthpiece for Hitler. The Times covered up the Holocaust.

Dem hero FDR was no help. He wanted the least information about the genocide possible.

Cuba is a genocidal regime. Times reporter Herbert Matthews created the legend of the great Fidel Castro and the romantic revolution. He claimed Castro was a Democrat. He lied and claimed the people were in love with Fidel but that wasn’t true. Matthews even lied about the size of Fidel’s force. Later, Fidel bragged about duping the NY Times.

The Times, the Gold Standard of media, is unAmerican, and they embrace all Marxist movements.

Did you know Karl Marx was a corrupt journalist?

Watch Pt. 1:

Watch Pt. 2:

