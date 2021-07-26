[Former] WH physician warns of Joe as a national security issue – “Who’s running the country”

















Rep. Dr. Ronnie Jackson, a former White House physician, is predicting that President Joe Biden won’t serve out his full term because of alleged declining mental abilities.

He’s talking about employing the 25th Amendment but look at the alternative. Kamala is an absolute disaster.

“Something’s SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden,” Dr. Jackson told Sean Hannity on his show. “And it’s only going to get WORSE! It’s past the point of embarrassment. He’s lost. He’s confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results!”

He added that “something’s going on here,” Jackson added: “And I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what?”

It did and “it’s a national security issue…”

“We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” he continued.

As Stephen Miller said, “Who’s making decisions?” Because “It’s clearly not Joe Biden.”

The people behind the curtain were not voted into office, yet they are fully protected from scrutiny.

That is dangerous. And it’s happening as our adversaries are watching. That’s “what scares me,” said Congressman Ronnie Jackson.

Not for nothing, but it’s been like this since before last year.

Watch the two clips:

Something’s SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden – and it’s only going to get WORSE! It’s past the point of embarrassment. He’s lost. He’s confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results! pic.twitter.com/Pk5Pq2V5Um — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 23, 2021

Reward for any rational human being who can tell America what he said pic.twitter.com/xr7WI4DApE — Jesse Livermore LL.M. (@JessieLivermore) July 23, 2021

Related















