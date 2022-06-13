Americans Don’t Care About the J6 Hysterical Committee

Ratings for the liberal media’s prime-time January 6 commission hearing took a nose dive. It seems Americans don’t really care about the left’s continued hysteria of the event.

During the evening’s most popular time slots, ABC, NBC, and CBS took major hits. Very few people tuned in for the night’s propaganda theater.

According to Cable News Watch, only 4.5 million people watched the hearing on ABC, while NBC and CBC only got roughly three million viewers, Townhall reports.

For context, the evening newscasts on CBS, NBC, and ABC average anywhere from 18 to 20 million viewers combined on a typical night. Those newscasts do not air in prime-time. The January 6 hearings airing in prime-time Thursday took in just 11+ million viewers on those three same networks, Joe Concha wrote on Twitter.

The people watching it are reporters or people who want to hate some more.

We reported this already but it’s fun to report it again.

