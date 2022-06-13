Sarah Palin Poised to Advance to the General Election for a House Seat

Former Alaska governor and 2008 vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin appears poised to advance to Alaska’s special general election for the House.

She took the lead in the primary race on Saturday with 30 percent of the vote.

She was trailed by businessman Nick Begich III, who secured 19 percent, independent Al Gross, who garnered 12 percent, and former Democratic state Representative Mary Peltola, who earned seven percent.

The contest featured 48 candidates. The four candidates from the special primary, which was triggered by the passing of the then longest-serving member of Congress, Republican Representative Don Young, will now compete in an August special general election to fill the vacant seat.

The special general election will use ranked-choice voting for the first time in the state, according to National Review.

In a statement on social media, Palin wrote that she was “looking forward to the special general election so we can highlight our ideas for fixing this country.”

Among those proposals, she said, was “responsibly developing Alaska’s God-given natural resources, getting runaway government spending under control [and] protecting human life” as well as backing the Second Amendment.

She made the comment amid renewed talks of federal gun legislation in response to the latest wave of mass shootings, reports ABC.

