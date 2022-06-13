Yellowstone Renames Mountain to Please the WOKEs – “Squaw” Is Gone Too

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park’s Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain.

The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an “offensive name” from America’s first national park.

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The mountain was previously named after explorer Gustavus Doane, according to Fox News.

They aren’t really offended. This is about tarnishing US history and the white man.

Doane was an explorer who fought Indians.

After a white fur trader was allegedly murdered, Doane led an attack on a band of Piegan Blackfeet, research has found. The Marias Massacre of 1870 left at least 173 American Indians dead, including women, children suffering from smallpox, and elderly Tribal members.

They had to hunt to find this information.

The Indians deserve special consideration but that isn’t what this is about. Communists want us to hate America as you may have noticed from CRT and 1619 in our educational system.

Leftist revolutionary Deb Haaland, who happens to be an incompetent Interior Secretary, plans a lot more of these:

In a November order, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, in addition to declaring “squaw” a derogatory term, kickstarted the process to review and replace derogatory names of the nation’s geographic features.

Following a 15-0 vote by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names – the federal body responsible for “maintaining uniform geographic name usage throughout the federal government”. Mount Doane is just the latest feature renamed. It is now named First Peoples Mountain, the National Park Service announced.

She knows nothing of the job she’s doing having made a fool of herself at her latest hearing. But, she does know how to cancel words and diminish US history. She is a native American.

(NEWS RELEASE) Yellowstone’s Mount Doane name changes to First Peoples Mountain; Action taken to remove offensive name from America’s first national parkhttps://t.co/Luo68gdEaD#FirstPeoplesMountain (center) rises between Top Notch Peak (foreground) & Mt. Stevenson (right) pic.twitter.com/QLk44phWlT — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 9, 2022

