Americans in Name Only (AINO)

Who am I?

Identity is the universal conundrum of the human experience. We want to know who we are, where we came from, and if our lives have meaning. So, who are we?

We begin with our most basic identity. “It’s a boy!” “It’s a girl!” After sexual identity comes family identity, national identity, religious identity, educational identity, professional identity, and so on. Our identity gives us standing. We have identification cards that verify our identity. We have passports, licenses, diplomas, marriage certificates, and so on.

We verify our identity because we value our identity personally and because ordered liberty requires verification that we are who we say we are. We trust that a hospital board-certified surgeon is operating on us. We trust that a licensed pilot is flying our plane. We trust that those entrusted with our health and safety are trustworthy. American life is based on the ability to verify identity and has established strict penalties for violating identity verification.

American jurisprudence is rooted in the motto “Trust and verify.” We give sworn testimony with an oath. “I swear by Almighty God that the evidence I shall give will be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.” Intentionally lying under oath is the crime of perjury – a felony punishable to up to five years in prison.

Identity is an integral part of the universal human experience because it defines reality. We either are, or we are not, who we say we are. In politics and international affairs, identity has both domestic and international implications.

National identity is the universal conundrum of world politics. We want to know who we are, where we came from, and if our lives have meaning. The 2020 American presidential election is redefining our national identity. What does it mean to be an American?

The three supporting pillars of American life, family, faith, and flag are being challenged. The traditional two-party system of Republicans and Democrats no longer represents patriotic disagreements on best policies and practices to preserve and protect our constitution and founding principles.

Today, the division is between globalism and American sovereignty. Our national identity as a sovereign constitutional republic is being challenged by globalists whose objective is planetary governance. The Democrat party is represented by corrupt, China-centric globalist Joe Biden. The Republican party is represented by populist, America-first patriot President Donald J. Trump.

RINO, the acronym for Republican in Name Only, has become part of everyday political language in America today. RINOs reject President Trump’s America-first agenda and embrace Democrat China-centric globalism. I propose a new acronym, AINO, American in name only.

America is being convulsed by massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election designed to defeat Americanism and impose globalism. It is a redefinition of what it means to be an American. If the AINO coup d état succeeds, our national identity as Americans will be surrendered and replaced by a new identity as global citizens.

The ancient Chinese military strategist, Sun Tzu, teaches that war is deceit. The ruling Communist Chinese Party (CCP) is at war with America today, its goal is to make America its proxy.

When American companies started manufacturing in China they did it for cheap labor/increased profits – their interests were economic. But manufacturing in China means being in business with the CCP. China’s interests were always political. The CCP is a replacement socio-political system that exploits American greed to achieve its political objective of world dominance.

Short-term American greed is being exploited for long-term Chinese gain. It is the same short-term/long-term interests and thinking that distinguishes east from west. Multiculturalism requires mutual respect – replacement systems are singularities.

President Trump and his legal team are exposing the international and domestic conspiracy to fraudulently award Joe Biden the presidency.

Greedy technocrats, corporatists, mainstream media moguls, corrupt Congressional Republican RINOs, and Democrat AINOs have finally found common cause and come together in a unified attempt to stop POTUS from exposing them all! The bipartisan political corruption of the Washington swamp is so massive and so deep, it is positively staggering.

Patriotic Americans embrace their national identity as citizens of a sovereign constitutional republic. Patriotic Americans reject the political class and their globalist reset of enslavement. The reset that the majority of Americans voted for in 2016 and yes, again in 2020, is the draining of the treasonous, China-centered political swamp.

Sun Tzu was right – war is deceit. American identity is the core contention of the 2020 election and war on America. American patriots must stand with President Trump and fight the war of deceit, disinformation, and coup d état to preserve our American identity because we are Americans, not Americans in name only.

Linda Goudsmit

Linda Goudsmit is the devoted wife of Rob and they are the parents of four children and the grandparents of four. She and Rob owned and operated a girl’s clothing store in Michigan for forty years before retiring to the beaches of sunny Florida. A graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Linda has a lifelong commitment to learning and is an avid reader and observer of life. She is the author of the philosophy book​ ​Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus?, the children’s picture book series, Mimi’s Strategy, and The Book of Humanitarian Hoaxes: Killing America with ‘Kindness’. It is with pride and humility that she is sharing her thoughts, observations, and philosophy of behavior in the many articles she has written that are featured on this website.

See Linda’s Pundicity page and website. Contact Linda at info@lindagoudsmit.com