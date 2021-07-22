Americans, watch your replacements from 160 countries walk in

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Where are the politicians who are supposed to protect this country and why isn’t Joe Biden under arrest? Every day, Border Patrol opens the gate and lets all these anonymous people stroll through. Many of the illegals are fighting-age young men who could easily become the new Antifa and BLM brownshirts.

They are here to replace Americans. Where is the outrage? Where are the Republicans? Are there NO Democrats who care about this country?

Are they just opening the gates each morning and letting in more to satisfy some sort of quota when they come up short with the night before?

We don’t want those photos of bloated bodies in the Texas heat that Red has to Circle Back to the next day when more bloated bodies are found?

Is it not bad enough with the gate closed but sure let’s open the gate so we can get a few more thousand in before supper?

This is as Democrats are waging war against white Christians and Jews.

Why isn’t Governor Abbott shutting it all down?

Watch with horror as the people replacing you march into the country illegally.

There is no one guarding the detention centers and these people can just walk out once they get there.


  2. Live on small cul-de-sac surrounded by mcmansion subdivisions that were built later.
    Just across the county line which is one mile away it used to be rural route farmland with a K-12 school across several buildings, pizza parlor, drug store, grocery.
    Now it is the start of capitol city featuring a ten mile long on either side of the road stripmallzilla with literally hundreds of thousands of people moved in the past 20 years into particle board subdivisions or WICpartments which used to be crops. (Women Infants Children gov program)
    You can see vivid colored tribal garb with people speaking bizarre intellects and women with bananas on their head dancing around the Pik N’ Pak with their EBT card or a big wad of $100’s.
    This in a Red State that I guarantee Hussein saw voted republican for way too long.

  3. In countries around the world, bands of displaced workers roam the streets looking for Illegal Aliens and beat them to death. Don’t think it won’t happen in America. The problem is that a lot of legal immigrants are mistaken for Illegal Aliens. The Hispanic Community really needs to be concerned, especially in places were the Police are defunded or criminals are protected by “The Government”.

