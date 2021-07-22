Americans, watch your replacements from 160 countries walk in

















Where are the politicians who are supposed to protect this country and why isn’t Joe Biden under arrest? Every day, Border Patrol opens the gate and lets all these anonymous people stroll through. Many of the illegals are fighting-age young men who could easily become the new Antifa and BLM brownshirts.

They are here to replace Americans. Where is the outrage? Where are the Republicans? Are there NO Democrats who care about this country?

Are they just opening the gates each morning and letting in more to satisfy some sort of quota when they come up short with the night before?

We don’t want those photos of bloated bodies in the Texas heat that Red has to Circle Back to the next day when more bloated bodies are found?

Is it not bad enough with the gate closed but sure let’s open the gate so we can get a few more thousand in before supper?

This is as Democrats are waging war against white Christians and Jews.

Why isn’t Governor Abbott shutting it all down?

NEW: Allen West is here in Del Rio touring the border. He is challenging Greg Abbott for TX Governor. West tells me he would immediately fully mobilize the TX National Guard, shut down the border, tax illegal immigrants’ remittances, & designate cartels as terror orgs. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/b0MHM5TNA0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

Watch with horror as the people replacing you march into the country illegally.

NEW: More groups of migrants being walked through the border gate to a waiting Border Patrol van here in Del Rio this morning. This is one of several groups we’ve seen come through today. Our drone team in RGV says 300+ have already crossed in La Joya, TX as of 9am. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QilYPqRCmO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

NOW – More and more groups of migrants pass the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas. “It’s non-stop,” according to @BillFOXLA.pic.twitter.com/h6Xvy3m3X0 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 22, 2021

NEW: Another group of migrants has just been walked through the border gate into the U.S. here in Del Rio, TX. Most of the group is from Haiti. Some of the single adult men you see waiting in the back tell me they’re from Senegal, a country in West Africa. It’s non-stop. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3yL5gGECPo — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

NEW: Just minutes after lifting off with Texas DPS during a helicopter ride here in Del Rio, we saw groups of migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally after they had just come across the Rio Grande. The Del Rio sector averages 900+ apprehensions every single day. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/iq4LoAeLfb — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

There is no one guarding the detention centers and these people can just walk out once they get there.

Live on @FoxNews yesterday in Del Rio as large groups of single adult men were allowed to walk through the border gate into the United States & were taken into Border Patrol custody. The men told me they were from Ghana, Haiti, & Brazil. Part of a group of 400+ let in. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8KoyY7PDzO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 20, 2021

NEW: Another group of roughly 35 migrants are being let through the border gate here in Del Rio to be taken into Border Patrol custody. The group you see walking in right now is mostly Cubans, the group still waiting is almost all Haitians. BP vans waiting. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Pi7bpcfHWO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 20, 2021

