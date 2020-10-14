Americans Who Promised to Leave If Trump Won in 2016 – Wait Until November!

Immigration to America should be a lot easier after Donald Trump is reelected in November. Scores of actors, singers, comedians, TV personalities, and other insignificant people promised to emigrate from America if Trump was elected in 2016.



Interestingly enough, none of the actually did. Empty threats.



It certainly wasn’t for lack of funds. Most of them are wealthy snobs who apologize for their “white privilege.” Does that mean that the ultra-wealthy black people on the list have “black privilege?”



Here is a list of countries with the highest foreign-born populations that accept immigrants: Germany (U.S. troops no longer defend it); Saudi Arabia (they still chop off people’s heads); Russia (Putin for president, again!); United Kingdom (they don’t speak English); United Arab Emirates (you need a license to drink alcohol); Canada (the weather is terrible); Australia (the government took away gun rights); and France (where do I start?).



Examples of people who threatened to leave the U.S. if Trump was elected in 2016 include:

Bryan Cranston – “Absolutely, I would definitely move.”

Miley Cyrus – “I am moving if [Donald Trump] is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

Lena Dunham – “I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will. I know a lovely place in Vancouver.”

Barbra Streisand – “I’m either coming to your country [Australia], if you’ll let me in, or Canada.”

Jon Stewart – “Getting in a rocket and going to another planet.”

Chelsea Handler – “I actually will leave the country.”

Chloe Sevigny – Where would you go if Trump became president? “Nova Scotia.”

And my personal favorite, Cher – “IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED, IM MOVING TO JUPITER.” (Note: Her tweet was in all caps.)



Some wealthy black and brown people of privilege also promised to leave the U.S., including:

Samuel L. Jackson – “If that motherf—er becomes president, I’m moving my black ass to South Africa.” (Sorry, it’s not on the list.)

Whoopi Goldberg – “Maybe it’s time for me to move, you know. I can afford to go.”

Snoop Dog – He said he was looking for homes in Canada.

George Lopez – He announced that Trump “won’t have to worry about immigration. We’ll all go back.”

Omari Hardwick – “If Donald Trump wins the presidency, I’m out.”

Eddie Griffin – “If Trump wins, I’m moving to Africa.” (Note: Africa is a continent, not a country!)



Let’s see if these chronic complainers put their copious amounts of money where their big fat mouths are when Trump is re-elected in November. Maybe we should start a “GoFundMe” page to make sure they really leave this time.



P.S. – Don’t let the door hit your sorry ass on the way out!





Image from: en.wikipedia.org