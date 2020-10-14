Docs to show Comey, McCabe knew dossier was a fraud pre-FISA

Another document dump is coming up by this evening, according to John Solomon of Just the News. The new information tonight is critical. It’s a spreadsheet that evaluates the accuracy of every line of the dossier.

Allegedly, they found NOTHING accurate so all they had left was nonsense like citing a sister of a Democrat operative (Chalupa) or quoting a Sputnik article (that’s a Russian propaganda outfit).

It PROVES they knew the dossier was complete garbage before Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe filed the FISA. They knew it was intentional and not incompetence, Solomon states.

Remember how they were afraid of being sued? We know why. There is no doubt criminal activity occurred.

Amazingly, Americans don’t care, partly due to the lies and misinformation spread by the MSM.

Watch: