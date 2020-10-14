Bombshell! Damning emails on Ukraine from Hunter Biden’s laptop

Rudy Guiliani and Steve Bannon have Hunter Biden’s laptop and handed it over to the NY Post. The FBI has it.

A Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced a Ukrainian businessman to his then-Vice President father.

A newly released email allegedly shows that then-Vice President Joe Biden, who wants to be president, met with a top executive at Burisma. That’s the Ukrainian gas company that his son was working for. This took place only months before he pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor that was investigating the company.

The email comes from a laptop computer dropped off at a computer repair store last April in Biden’s home state of Delaware. The person who brought the laptop into the store never paid for service and never retrieved the device. Federal law enforcement officials reportedly seized the laptop in December. The store owner alerted them to it, but not before the store owner made a copy of the hard drive.

The New York Post, which was given a copy of the hard drive on Sunday, reported:

The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the e-mail reads.

An earlier e-mail from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

The Post noted that the revelation comes after Biden has repeatedly denied speaking with his son, Hunter Biden, about his overseas business dealings.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson released a picture last year of Joe Biden playing golf with his son and his son’s business partner, Devon Archer, who also served on Burisma’s board.

Tucker Carlson revealed this pic tonight from 2014 that shows Biden playing golf w/his son and his son’s business partner, Devon Archer, who were both on the board of the Ukrainian gas company at the time Biden said earlier this month that he *never* discussed business w/his son pic.twitter.com/vdeoMNpXpK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 1, 2019

Lying Quid Pro Joe

Biden, who was labeled by Republicans as “Quid Pro Joe,” yelled at a Fox News reporter last September over the issue.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden claimed. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him why he is on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader. You should be looking at Trump.”

However, Joe Biden’s claims about never speaking to his son about his overseas business dealings came after his own son reportedly said in an interview that they did speak about business once.

ABC News reported that Joe Biden “has refused to answer ABC News’ questions about his son’s foreign business dealings.” He did vehemently defend himself and his son, saying, “he never talked to me” and “he never talked to anybody in the administration.”

Months Later

Months after Joe Biden allegedly met the Ukrainian gas executive, he “pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk into getting rid of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. He used USAID to do it. He threatened to withhold a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee during a December 2015 trip to Kiev,” The Post added.

“I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,” Biden bragged during a talk in 2018. “Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”

Watch: