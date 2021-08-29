‘Americas Back’ Biden refuses questions on Afghanistan

















As Joe Biden gave another weird presser, this time about the hurricane, he let a reporter ask another question even though he said “I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead.” A reporter had a question about Afghanistan, and he said, “I’m not gonna answer Afghanistan now,” he said, as he slammed his hand on the podium. He seemed annoyed.

Does this man have any clue that he works for us? Given his brain damage and incompetence, his arrogance is remarkable.

Watch:

What the hell did I just watch??? Biden is asked a question on Afghanistan, he refuses to answer and walks away. pic.twitter.com/d1A7u4RAEU — Politics 2.0 (@0_politics2) August 29, 2021

