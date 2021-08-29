Stunning! Taliban offered to let US forces control Kabul & the airport

















According to The Washington Post report, the Taliban offered Biden the opportunity to let US forces control Kabul and the airport, but he rejected the offer. Biden just wanted out it seems.

The White House senior staff were going on vacation, Joe Biden was already at Camp David, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in the Hamptons.

This was the Friday afternoon before Kabul fell. By then, everyone knew that Kabul would fall. It fell that Sunday, August 15th.

In our opinion, Joe Biden, who does almost nothing every day as his schedule makes clear, didn’t need to take a vacation at that time, nor did any of the others.

The Washington Post writes:

“That outcome stunned top U.S. officials, several of whom had been on vacation when the weekend began, having expected the pro-Western government to hang on for weeks, if not months or even years longer.”

Why were they stunned? Taliban had taken over all the crossings and were moving without resistance to Kabul.

They Ran With Secret Data Left Behind

General Austin, the Defense Secretary, told the embassy officials they didn’t have time to destroy classified documents and they had to leave.

That all should have been done.

It has been reported that the names, personal data, and even biometrics of every American citizen and ally who helped us were on hard drives left behind.

The WaPo writes:

Wilson’s embassy colleagues had been racing to destroy classified documents and equipment in the compound since Friday. An internal memo, obtained by The Washington Post, implored staff to destroy sensitive materials using incinerators, disintegrators, and “burn bins.” The directive also called for the destruction of “American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts.”

Wilson said U.S. personnel needed more time to complete their work. But Austin insisted time had run out, the official said.

The Taliban offered to let US military control Kabul or they would. According to The Washington Post, BIDEN REFUSED:

In a hastily arranged in-person meeting, senior U.S. military leaders in Doha — including McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command — spoke with Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban’s political wing.

“We have a problem,” Baradar said, according to the U.S. official. “We have two options to deal with it: You [the United States military] take responsibility for securing Kabul or you have to allow us to do it.”

Throughout the day, Biden had remained resolute in his decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan. The collapse of the Afghan government hadn’t changed his mind.

[General] McKenzie, aware of those orders, told Baradar that the U.S. mission was only to evacuate American citizens, Afghan allies, and others at risk. The United States, he told Baradar, needed the airport to do that.

On the spot, an understanding was reached, according to two other U.S. officials: The United States could have the airport until Aug. 31. But the Taliban would control the city.

There was no one guarding Kabul. The terrorists were elated, WaPo reported:

Fighters were now on the move throughout Kabul, with the group’s spokesman issuing a revision of his earlier guidance: The Taliban hadn’t intended to take Kabul that day. But Ghani’s exit gave the group no choice.

“The government has left all of their ministries; you have to enter the city to prevent further disorder and protect public property and services from chaos,” read a message that pinged on Muhammad Nasir Haqqani’s phone.

Haqqani, a Taliban commander, had led his forces to the city’s gates that morning and been surprised by what he found.

“We didn’t see a single soldier or police,” he said. For several hours after, he had done as he was told, refraining from advancing further.

Biden had cut and run without a thought of saving citizens and those who helped us. Our administration are lazy and uncaring. They are all guilty of dereliction of duty.

It is evil to leave people behind.

