NK appears to have started up their plutonium reactor while the US is leaderless

















North Korea appears to have resumed operation of its plutonium-producing reactor at Yongbyon. That would allow them to expand their already large arsenal of nuclear weapons, the WSJ reports.

The inept US administration is going to use “dialogue and diplomacy” now that they know. That won’t work.

“This report underscores the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy so we can achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” a US official said.

The information comes from an annual IAEC report.

“Since early July, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor,” said the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Yongbyon reactor appeared to have been inactive from December 2018 until the beginning of July 2021, the report noted. It added that signs that the reactor is now being operated coincide with indications that North Korea is also using a nearby laboratory to separate plutonium from spent fuel previously removed from the reactor.

Now is the time. The US doesn’t have a president, or at least a visible one.

The agency, whose inspectors were kicked out of North Korea in 2009, described the twin developments as “deeply troubling” and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It is perfect timing. Biden said he wanted to concentrate on North Korea and China. He’s seriously damaged our image and the image of our military throughout the world but he thinks he has some credibility left. The Biden administration is delusional.

