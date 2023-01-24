America’s Leaders’ Clown Show

Our Democrat leaders think it’s funny when reporters try to get answers the American people want. Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and Kamala Harris thought reporters asking questions and getting no answers was quite funny. Admittedly, the noise coming from the chirping, chattering class was ridiculous.

However, the administration is mocking Americans as Biden refuses to answer questions honestly when he does occasionally answer a question, that is.

This is the most pathetic and dangerous administration we have ever had. We aren’t getting good candidates or even acceptable candidates. We don’t have educated voters, and our media is nothing more than leftist propagandists.

If this crew in the administration doesn’t tell you that America is floundering, then nothing will.

Biden, Harris, & Schumer share a laugh as Biden’s handlers kick out reporters from the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/GpFVbAgzhk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 24, 2023

Kamala Harris wants you to know that you can’t be free if you don’t have the most brutal and extreme abortion laws in the world. She says it with her usual depth, which isn’t much depth.

