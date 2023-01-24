Lynette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway’s, Death Certificate Revealed

Lynette Hardaway’s death was a shock to her many fans. She has been suffering since last November, and there was a lot of speculation about her having COVID-19 or having gotten a vaccine. In the end, she died from heart disease.

Lynette died earlier this month of a heart condition, according to a death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

Known by her fans as “Diamond” of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, Hardaway, 51, died on Jan. 8 of heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure.

Her sister Silk, Rochelle Richardson, suggested she had died from sudden adult death syndrome during her eulogy at the funeral. She saw how sudden her death was even though she seemed fine moments before. Rochelle interpreted this as sudden death syndrome.

In late November, the Diamond and Silk Twitter account made a plea for prayers for Diamond. It was not clear exactly why. “Anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond,” it said.

At that time, Hardaway made it clear that rumors of her having COVID were “fake news.”

Richardson said over the weekend that she and her husband were with Hardaway when Hardaway suddenly said, “I can’t breathe,” and collapsed on the kitchen floor.

Former President Donald Trump first announced news of Hardaway’s death on Jan 10.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump wrote in his post at the time. “Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

The autobiographical “Uprising” says the sisters grew up “poor,” but not without class, taste, and an anchor in a parcel of the fertile land of the Deep South, where their father’s dad and grandfather were landowning farmers.

They became very famous for their humorous and charming support of Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.

They had a show for a while on Fox News, but ended up on Newsmax when they went a little too far on vaccine issues for Fox.

She will be missed.

