Man Surgically Becomes a Black Alien to Fulfill His Dream

Anthony Loffredo, 33, from France, dreamed of becoming a ‘black alien.’ To attain the look, he put his body through several procedures to remove his ears, nostrils, and some of his fingers to achieve the look.

He’s not done. He would like to have his skin removed and replaced with metal.

He calls it the Black Alien project.

Speaking to LadBible TV, the Frenchman has admitted that his extreme look has earned him some criticism and that local restaurants won’t serve him on the terrace anymore.

“If I want to eat at a restaurant, sometimes the server says I can’t eat on the terrace,” the fake Alien said.

According to Mr. Lofredo, this transformation of his body boosted his self-confidence.

“There are people that said thanks to me as they feel more secure now. That now the looks they get from other people don’t bother them.”

Anthony has already covered his body – including his eyeballs – in tattoos and removed his nose and top lip in his bid to look like a ‘black alien.’ He has trouble talking now without his upper lip.

He wants to transform his arms, legs, and fingers, along with the back of his head next.

Speaking to the French newspaper Midi Libre in 2017, Loffredo said he had been “passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body” from a young age.

While working as a security guard in his twenties, he realized he was not living in the way he wanted to. This is what he has wanted since he was a child.

One downside is he can’t find a job.

As long as he’s happy.

