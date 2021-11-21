Ami Horowitz Asks White & Black People Why Blacks Have an Obesity Problem

















Americans weigh too much because they eat too much. That is a fact. It is also a fact that the obesity problem among Blacks is worse than among Whites. Ami Horowitz asked White Americans why Black people have a problem and they blamed it on racism.

While there are some Black people playing up the racism angle, the sane answers came in when he asked Black people why there is an obesity problem.

By the way, it’s racist to think Black people aren’t capable of handling their own weight problems.

Watch:

