Amid Open Borders, Crime, Inflation, Biden’s Poll Numbers Rise

Joe Biden is brain-damaged; lies constantly, and is compromised by China. Biden lied about the Hunter laptop; the Twitter Files show he has weaponized the entire government; crime is rampant; he supports gender ideology and the mutilation of children; and thousands of anonymous people pour in through our open borders. The economy is in bad shape. Oh, and he’s a dictator getting us into wars.

His ratings should have gone down. But no, they’re going up. He has the highest ratings since June.

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, his ratings are up to 42 percent.

The survey also found that 81 percent of Democrats support Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on last week. Only 29 percent of Republicans approved of the program, the poll found.

Democrats are communist wealth redistributors now, unless Reuters conducted a misleading poll.

No one on the right, not a single soul, is calling to defund the police, but Biden lies in the clip below and claims it’s true. He will lie about anything for any reason and he lies every day.

However, reorganizing and limiting the size and power of the FBI is indeed on the table, along with limiting all of the weaponized, rogue agencies.

