New Video of Q Anon Shaman Telling Protesters to Go Home

A new video has been posted of Jacob Chansley, the Q Anon Shaman, telling protesters to go home. “Donald Trump has asked everybody to go home,” the Q Anon Shaman said.

“Donald Trump has asked everybody to go home,” Chansley yelled. “We made our point. Donald Trump asked everybody to go home. So what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna obey our President, we’re gonna do as he asked. Let’s get out of here guys.”

We don’t have the context or know the timing. We do know it was after Donald Trump released his statement in a tweet telling people to go home. Chansley was reading Trump’s tweet at the time.

The corrupt DOJ kept this man in solitary for months and made him the face of the riot/rally.

The statement by Mr.Chansley:


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
14 minutes ago

The Wheels just fell off the Democrat J6 Hoax Train!

