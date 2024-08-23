An Agent Wasn’t Allowed to Ask for Help for Donald Trump

Sen. Josh Hawley spoke with a whistleblower who said he was told he couldn’t ask for additional help to protect Donald Trump. Additional help was ultimately approved, but not until the day before.

The agent was told he wasn’t getting help because he was a former president, not current. The help needed included counter-snipers and other critical security assets.

One whistleblower told Sen. Hawley that normally, personnel from CSD would have handcuffed Crooks as soon as they saw the rangefinder. However, they weren’t there that day.

Sen. Hawley wrote to Acting Director of the Secret Service Ron Rowe about his testimony before the Senate contradicting that information. He asked Rowe for specific information, which he probably won’t get.

We still don’t know why the building the shooter was on wasn’t secured.

This is very serious. Whether they did this deliberately or not, this is an attempted assassination; a good man died, and two others were seriously wounded.

In the wake of the assassination attempt, whistleblowers have come forward to share with RealClearPolitics what they describe as a corrosive culture of fear, favoritism, uneven disciplinary action, and retribution they say has plagued the agency for years, harming its core protective mission. The uneven discipline and lowering of hiring standards because of a staffing shortage has led to several embarrassing security breaches and misconduct scandals in recent years, sowing distrust and resentment.

Was this an assassination plot? Did they wittingly or unwittingly put Donald Trump and his supporters in danger? A whistleblower was told he couldn’t ask for help from Donald Trump, and after the debacle, the public was told no one asked for help. This is a real disservice to the agents who risk their lives for others.

The more they keep up this secrecy, the more it looks like it was deliberate. Transparency is critical to a DEMOCRACY!

It was an assassination plot by the deep state. https://t.co/xa4xtQr1uc — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 23, 2024